Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 1,425.0% in October

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,425.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHEOY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $76.12 and a 52-week high of $115.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

