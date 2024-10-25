RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RIV Capital Price Performance

Shares of CNPOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 20,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.