RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
Shares of CNPOF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 20,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,802. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. RIV Capital has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
RIV Capital Company Profile
