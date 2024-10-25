Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 19,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 4,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

