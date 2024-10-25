Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the September 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
Shares of ELEMF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.91. 32,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,462. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
