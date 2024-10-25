Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 11,742 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $180,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,631.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNTA remained flat at $15.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.46. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

