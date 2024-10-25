Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 93.7% in October

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Galantas Gold Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of GALKF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 8,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,592. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates the Omagh Gold Project, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers located in Northern Ireland. It also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gairloch Project, covering 217 square kilometers mineral license area in Scotland.

