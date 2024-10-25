Reach (LON:RCH) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.21). Approximately 295,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 771,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.20).

Reach Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.65. The firm has a market cap of £300.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Reach Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

