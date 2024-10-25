Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Trading 122.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) shot up 122.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.00. 213,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 860% from the average session volume of 22,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Synergy CHC Stock Down 6.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.