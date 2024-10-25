Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 38,327,887 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.