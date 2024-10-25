Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $12.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 38,327,887 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

