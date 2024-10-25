Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $19.33 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00104237 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,520,986,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.