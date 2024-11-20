Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,663 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,077,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,577,315.52. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,710,549 shares of company stock valued at $115,477,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

