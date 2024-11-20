FY2024 EPS Estimates for Atco Cut by National Bank Financial

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

