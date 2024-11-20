SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Shares Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 484,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1,813.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.