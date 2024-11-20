Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,245 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after buying an additional 512,591 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

