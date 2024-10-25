Dorian LPG Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.
Dorian LPG Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LPG traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 484,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.60. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $51.66.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
