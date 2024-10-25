DataHighway (DHX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,318.16

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and $10,318.16 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03068005 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,145.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

