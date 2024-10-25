Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tronox Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 2,748,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,959. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tronox

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.