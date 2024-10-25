Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Declines By 88.0%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KAVL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 265,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,106. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

