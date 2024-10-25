Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TVPKF

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.