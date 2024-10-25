Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Decreases By 86.9%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the September 30th total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iSpecimen Trading Down 10.2 %

iSpecimen stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 41,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.59.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a negative net margin of 97.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

