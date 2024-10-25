Short Interest in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Decreases By 76.9%

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Nephros Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.
Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Nephros had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
