Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SLVRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silver One Resources
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.