Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the September 30th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLVRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

