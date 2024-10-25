First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.
First Bank Price Performance
FRBA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.99. 29,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,501. The stock has a market cap of $273.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.93. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.
First Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRBA
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Bank
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.