iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:IBTO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,826. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.