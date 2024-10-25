iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IBTO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,826. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,586 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.