Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 5.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $29,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,578.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,568.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,563.54.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

