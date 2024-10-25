Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of EEFT stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 383,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,995. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $75.41 and a twelve month high of $117.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
