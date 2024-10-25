Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.20 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 191.40 ($2.49), with a volume of 235568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.80 ($2.46).

FORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162.60 ($2.11) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Forterra in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.73) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £400.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4,785.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

