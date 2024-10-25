Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 105500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Mason Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 96.78, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

