HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $576.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.81. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

