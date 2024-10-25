Short Interest in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Declines By 68.8%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BitFuFu Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of FUFUW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 4,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,073. BitFuFu has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.
About BitFuFu
