Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 3918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £59.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.04.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

