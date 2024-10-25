Contrasting Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) and Its Rivals

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mobile Infrastructure to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Mobile Infrastructure Competitors -352.29% -2.33% -0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure Competitors 267 1336 1189 45 2.36

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobile Infrastructure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobile Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million -$25.12 million -1.15 Mobile Infrastructure Competitors $12.19 billion -$41.93 million 57.62

Mobile Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure rivals beat Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Mobile Infrastructure Company Profile

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

