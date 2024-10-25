Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,371,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,251,000 after buying an additional 2,725,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,525,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,267,000 after buying an additional 2,652,493 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,162,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,025,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after buying an additional 735,403 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

