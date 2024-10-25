Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after buying an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

