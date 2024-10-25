Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.29 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.05). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 308.40 ($4.00), with a volume of 1,112,768 shares trading hands.

Hammerson Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,832.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.99.

In other news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £193,230.19 ($250,883.13). In other Hammerson news, insider Himanshu Raja sold 218,876 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £59,096.52 ($76,728.80). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £193,230.19 ($250,883.13). Insiders own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

