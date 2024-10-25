Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 94,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000. Tyson Foods makes up 2.6% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4,586.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -3,266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

