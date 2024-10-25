Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Hanover Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HNVR

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.