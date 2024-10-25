Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 999 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in RTX were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.65. 282,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,890. RTX Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.