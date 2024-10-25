Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $33.39 million and approximately $966,608.65 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00038630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,315,633 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

