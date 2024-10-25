Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 350 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Shell by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $42,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.8 %

SHEL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 352,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,972. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.