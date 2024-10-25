T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $255.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.44. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $137.69 and a one year high of $234.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

