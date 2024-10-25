Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $927,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,345,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,804.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $106.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

