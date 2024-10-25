Bank of America Increases Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $50.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GBX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,381. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,608,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.