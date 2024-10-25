Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMF remained flat at $13.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,170. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at $789,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,730,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,106,000 after buying an additional 94,263 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

