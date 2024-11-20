PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $68,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

