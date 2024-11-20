REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. REV Group accounts for 1.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of REV Group worth $102,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,698,502 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 947,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 585,841 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 755,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,535,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group Trading Down 1.4 %

REV Group stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.