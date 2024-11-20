Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,352,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $514.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $209.31 and a one year high of $525.31.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

