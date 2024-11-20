Caprock Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $233.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $148.38 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.37.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

