Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cameco by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 302.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

