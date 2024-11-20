Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $2,082,800.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,082,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,587.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $494,400.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43.

Roblox stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 98.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roblox by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,916 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

